FG blocks bank account of Obi-Datti support group

Supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party under the aegis of TBN Global Leadership have raised the alarm over an alleged attempt by an unnamed government agency to stifle its crowd funding initiative by blocking its account.

The group said it was notified by Keystone Bank where its account is domiciled that the account has been blocked based on an order by government.

This was contained in a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Danjuma Garba Musa, on Wednesday.

The statement read in part, “We see this development as an act of political persecution, suppression and intimidation form the powers that be to stop this youth driven grassroots movement from carrying out activities protected by the constitution.

“TBN is a socio-political movement and a non-governmental organization made up of well meaning patriotic Nigerians, actively engaged in promoting good governance and democratic ideals in Nigeria.

“It is our core value to support competent and credible candidates during elections leveraging the energy of youths who will determine electoral outcomes at all levels irrespective of political party.

“Against the 2023 General Elections, TBN Global Leadership has endorsed Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate , Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed of the Labour Party as the most credible and competent candidates .

“TBN has Publicity solicited and equally received donations for the sole purpose of funding grassroots activities to support the ObiDatti Presidential campaign activities,” the statement added.

The group further said, “We categorically state that blocking our account or any manner of repression will in no way stop us from supporting the ObiDatti 2023 mandate.”



It appealed to relevant authorities to reconsider the sanction while urging donours to bear with the organisation as efforts were on to seek redress in order to unblock the said account.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...