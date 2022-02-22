Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Emmanuel Offor

FG, ASUU meet today over strike

Federal Government and the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, will meet later today to find an amicable solution to the contentious issues that have plagued university education in Nigeria over the past years.

This was disclosed by Mr Charles Akpan, Deputy Director/Head Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The letter read: “The Honorable Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige will be meeting with the Executive of Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU and relevant Government Agencies.

“The meeting is scheduled as follows: Date: Tuesday, 22nd   February 2022. Time: 1 pm

“Venue: Honorable Minister’s Conference room.”

ASUU had declared a one-month warning strike starting from Monday, February 14 to press home their demands.

They accuse government off paying lip service to matters pertaining to public universities.

