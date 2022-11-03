Femi Otedola Splashes Over N2 Billion on Super Luxury Yacht for 60th Birthday Celebrations

Femi Otedola is taking his 60th birthday across the Mediterranean seas.

The billionaire businessman reportedly splashed over N2billion on the Aristotle Onassis’ Christina O super luxury yacht ahead of the celebrations.

Videos of Femi Otedola chilling with friends aboard his rented super luxury yacht have flooded the internet.

The yacht will sail for three weeks around the Mediterranean Sea with 37 crew members on-board.

