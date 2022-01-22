Femi Otedola Promises Super Eagles $250,000 If they Bring the #AFCON Cup Home

Femi Otedola has made a solemn promise: he will give the Super Eagles the cash sum of $250,000 if they emerge the winners at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Nigeria currently has had a perfect outing, with our team joining the last 16 at the knock-out stage. Many are wishing them well, and to take things up a notch, Otedola has promised them a cash gift.

Now, they have to work extra hard to ensure they bring the cup home.

Check out Otedola’s promise as being announced by the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele:

Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, announced my $250,000 gift to our Super Eagles Team if they bring home the African Cup of Nations Trophy 🏆⚽️ We are rooting for you! …F.Ote💲 pic.twitter.com/CcIOOrKKyQ — Femi Ote$ (@realFemiOtedola) January 21, 2022

