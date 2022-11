DJ Cuppy is enjoying the full benefits of being a billionaire heiress as she got a one of a kind birthday gift from her dad.

The disc jockey who clocked 30 on Friday, November 11, was gifted a £5,000,000 country home by her business tycoon father, Femi Otedola.

Screenshots of the conversation with her dad where he told her he had left instructions with a certain Andy of Barclays Bank to make the purchase, have hit the internet.

