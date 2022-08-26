Femi One Spans in Two New Freestyles, Solidifying Her Spot in the Femcee Game

Top female rapper and lyricist, Femi One, is finally giving her fans a side of her that they had missed. After years of consistently dominating the femcee game in Kenya, Femi One has decided to go full circle back to her freestyle days.

Femi One has “snapped” on the latest freestyles titled Road to greatness and Boss Lady which were uploaded to her Youtube account this past week. Both songs run for about 3 minutes each and display Femi’s signature play on lyrics while making clear to audiences why she has been and is the best in the game.

Ricobeats Mr 808 and Bern Mziki are two producers Femi has work closely with in the past, hence the seamless chemistry that they each had while producing the Boss Lady and Road to greatness tracks respectively. Fans have been penning their favorite lines all through the comment section of the Youtube uploads and below her promotional videos on her Instagram account, her fans are extremely pleased about the biting lyrics in both songs.

