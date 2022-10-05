Femi One Features Wangechi in “Lip Service” – Watch

Friday marked an important day for Hip-hop in Kenya;especially female hip hop. After eight years since their last collaboration, Greatness album hitmaker Femi One teamed up with the super dope Wangechi to deliver pure heat on “Lip Service.”

Just as the song title suggests, the two have used their signature flow and punchlines to pass their message across. In the year 2014, Femi One and Wangechi met on the set of the King Kaka megahit Lig Soo, since then they have both had numerous successes on their individual paths.

“It is a great thing to see two female greats coming together to create such a dope song, we needed to do this for our fans and I know you will all love it. Big up to Wangechi, it is always a pleasure creating magic with you!” said Femi One about “Lip Service.”

Watch the visuals:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...