Precious Chikwendu Shades Femi Fani-Kayode, Says She’s Grateful to be Single After Marriage to a Narcissist

Precious Chikwendu says she’s happy, grateful and enjoying the single life after escaping marriage to a narcissist.

The former beauty queen who is currently embroiled in a bitter custody battle over her four children with ex-husband, Femi Fani-Kayode was all smiles in new photos she shared on her Instagram page.

Precious Chikwendu noted that gratitude for the single life is sure after dating or cohabiting with a narcissist and urged folks not to be pressured by society to get into another relationship.

She added that being single and happy is more fulfilling than being with an abuser as she celebrates getting out of her own situation with her ex-husband.

