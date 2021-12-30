Thursday, December 30, 2021
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Precious Chikwendu Shades Femi Fani-Kayode, Says She’s Grateful to be Single After Marriage to a Narcissist

Precious Chikwendu says she’s happy, grateful and enjoying the single life after escaping marriage to a narcissist.

The former beauty queen who is currently embroiled in a bitter custody battle over her four children with ex-husband, Femi Fani-Kayode was all smiles in new photos she shared on her Instagram page.

Precious Chikwendu noted that gratitude for the single life is sure after dating or cohabiting with a narcissist and urged folks not to be pressured by society to get into another relationship.

She added that being single and happy is more fulfilling than being with an abuser as she celebrates getting out of her own situation with her ex-husband.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: