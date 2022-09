Femi Bakre and his lovely wife, Mariam have welcomed their second child together.

The Kraks TV boss and his content creator wife announced the arrival of their son via their respective Instagram pages on Thursday.

Posting several family photos from the maternity shoot, Bakre captioned them,

“Alhamdulillah, our second bundle of joy is here and HE’s perfect. Mummy, baby, daddy and Faizy are doing okay.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...