Femi and Imade Kuti’s Father and Son Concert to Hold This Sunday

Get ready for a one-of-a-kind experience as Femi and Imade Kuti are set to thrill fans this weekend.

The Father and son Concert which is a collaboration between the duo will hold on Sunday, June 5 at the New Afrikan Shrine in Ikeja.

Father and son will entertain fans of both generation in their last concert in Nigeria before their joint North American and Canadian tour which will go on for 7 weeks.

Asides from the performers being the father and son duo, it’s also special because it’s happening in the month of June when Femi Kuti will clock 60.

See the bloopers during the shoot for the announcement by Femi and Imade.

