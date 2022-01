Femi Adebayo and his other siblings got together and surprised their mother with a car for her birthday.

The matriach of the Adebayo Salami clocked 70 on January 13 and was fettered with a lot of gifts and well wishes.

The actor and son to legendary actor, Adebayo Salami, shared photos of the white Toyota Venza presented to Mrs Ejide Adebayo Salami.

He simply captioned the photo, “For our mother.”

