Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Fela Anikulapo Kuti has Been Inducted into the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame

Fela Anikulapo Kuti has been inducted into the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame for the class of 2022.

The Afrobeat legend was inducted alongside other powerful names in the entertainment industry within the black community.

The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame, located in Atlanta, Georgia, started in January 2021, to honour African Americans with a monument for their achievements in entertainment. The walk of fame is located in the historic Downtown Atlanta area, on the sidewalks of Martin Luther King, Jr Drive and Northside Drive.

The class of 2022 also includes
entertainment legends like Smokey Robinson, Berry Gordy, Jr., Cicely Tyson and Ray Charles.

