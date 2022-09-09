Federer, Pele, Fury others pay tributes to the Queen

Roger Federer hailed Queen Elizabeth II for her “elegance” and “grace” as the world of sport stopped to pay tribute to the British monarch following her death aged 96.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Royal Majesty,” tweeted Federer, who met the queen when she visited Wimbledon in 2010.

“Her elegance, grace, and loyalty to her duty will live on in history,” added the eight-time Wimbledon champion.

Fellow tennis legend Rafael Nadal tweeted his “most respectful, sincere and deepest condolences”.

Brazilian football great Pele was among other sports stars who paid tribute.

“I have been a great admirer of Queen Elizabeth II since the first time I saw her in person, in 1968, when she came to Brazil to witness our love for football and experienced the magic of a packed Maracana,” he tweeted.

“Her deeds have marked generations. This legacy will last forever.”

England football captain Harry Kane was another to mourn the queen’s death on Thursday, writing on Twitter: “The queen was an amazing inspiration and will be remembered for her incredible years of service to this country. Rest in peace, Your Majesty.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said Friday’s play between England and South Africa in the third Test at the Oval in London would not take place.

Thursday’s first day in London was washed out without a ball bowled. The three-match series is locked at 1-1.

Play at the PGA Championship at Wentworth, near London, was suspended on Thursday evening when news broke of the death of the monarch and it was later confirmed that there would be no play on Friday.

Cycling’s Tour of Britain, which was set to finish on the Isle of Wight on Sunday, was called off entirely after Thursday’s fifth stage.

Tyson Fury, Britain’s heavyweight world boxing champion, posted a picture of the queen on Twitter along with the words: “Thoughts & prayers with my Queen tonight, may God be with you.”

