‘Fear of the Walking Dead’ Actor Tyler Sanders Dead at 18

Tyler Sanders is reportedly dead.

The teen star who appeared in series like 9-1-1: Lone Star and Fear the Walking Dead, died Thursday in his Los Angeles home.

This was confirmed by his agent, Pedro Tapia, who shared the news in a statement to Deadline but declined to share details surrounding Sander’s death.

“Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future,” Tapia said, adding that authorities are investigating the case. “He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.”

TMZ further adds that officers arrived at Sanders’ residence Thursday morning after receiving a report about a male who wasn’t breathing. The actor was found alone and was declared dead at the scene. No evidence of foul play was found.

However, the LA County’s Medical Examiner-Coroner said the cause of death is now “deferred, pending additional investigation.”

He was 18.

