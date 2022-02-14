FCT poll: How PDP swept APC out of power in AMAC, council hosting Aso Rock

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared the winner of Saturday’s chairmanship election in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).
Nigeria’s seat of power is under this Local Council.
The PDP won in 10 of the 12 wards in AMAC to outpoll the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), which has been holding sway in the municipal in the last four years.
Daily Trust reports that Mr. Christopher Zakka (Maikalangu) of the PDP defeated his closest rival, Mr. Murtala Usman Karshi (Yamarayi) of the APC and 10 others, to win the election.
While Zakka polled 19,302 votes Karshi, who was declared the authentic candidate of the APC by the Supreme Court secured 13,249 votes.
The results for AMAC were officially declared by the INEC Returning Officer, Sani Saka, who announced that the PDP won in 10 wards while the APC won in the remaining two.
By winning AMAC, the PDP has now won in three of the four area councils whose final results had been declared as of noon on Sunday.
While the results of only Kwali area council left, PDP has won in Kuje, Bwari, AMAC the APC has so far won in Gwagwalada Area Council.
Below are the details of the AMAC Chairmanship result
Ward – Nyanya
APC -1,199
PDP – 1,861
Accredited voters – 3,301
Registered voters – 53,237
Ward – Jiwa
APC -1,224
PDP – 1,429
Accredited voters – 2,831
Registered voters – 43,572
Ward – GUI
APC -834
PDP – 1,606
Ward – Karshi
APC -1,477
PDP – 180
Accredited voters – 1,678
Registered voters – 13,943
Ward – Gwagwa
APC -1,158
PDP – 1,624
Accredited voters – 2,952
Registered voters – 39,960
Ward – Orozo
APC -335
PDP – 674
Accredited voters – 1,051
Registered voters – 30,417
Ward – City Center
APC -1,093
PDP – 1,137
Accredited voters – 2,360
Registered voters – 74,245
Ward – Garki
APC -914
PDP – 2,983
Accredited voters – 4,385
Registered voters – 86,109
Ward – Karu
APC -863
PDP – 1,848
Accredited voters – 2,857
Registered voters – 59,485
Ward – Gwarinpa
APC -2,086
PDP – 2,609
Accredited voters – 4,953
Registered voters – 99,384
Ward – Wuse
APC -933
PDP – 857
Accredited voters – 1,897
Registered voters – 88,070
Ward – Kabusa
APC – 1,124
PDP – 2,494
Accredited voters – 4,154
Registered voters – 71,448
Total
APC – 13,240
PDP – 19,302