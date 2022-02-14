FCT poll: How PDP swept APC out of power in AMAC, council hosting Aso Rock

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared the winner of Saturday’s chairmanship election in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Nigeria’s seat of power is under this Local Council.

The PDP won in 10 of the 12 wards in AMAC to outpoll the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), which has been holding sway in the municipal in the last four years.

Daily Trust reports that Mr. Christopher Zakka (Maikalangu) of the PDP defeated his closest rival, Mr. Murtala Usman Karshi (Yamarayi) of the APC and 10 others, to win the election.

While Zakka polled 19,302 votes Karshi, who was declared the authentic candidate of the APC by the Supreme Court secured 13,249 votes.

The results for AMAC were officially declared by the INEC Returning Officer, Sani Saka, who announced that the PDP won in 10 wards while the APC won in the remaining two.

By winning AMAC, the PDP has now won in three of the four area councils whose final results had been declared as of noon on Sunday.

While the results of only Kwali area council left, PDP has won in Kuje, Bwari, AMAC the APC has so far won in Gwagwalada Area Council.

Below are the details of the AMAC Chairmanship result

Ward – Nyanya

APC -1,199

PDP – 1,861

Accredited voters – 3,301

Registered voters – 53,237

Ward – Jiwa

APC -1,224

PDP – 1,429

Accredited voters – 2,831

Registered voters – 43,572

Ward – GUI

APC -834

PDP – 1,606

Ward – Karshi

APC -1,477

PDP – 180

Accredited voters – 1,678

Registered voters – 13,943

Ward – Gwagwa

APC -1,158

PDP – 1,624

Accredited voters – 2,952

Registered voters – 39,960

Ward – Orozo

APC -335

PDP – 674

Accredited voters – 1,051

Registered voters – 30,417

Ward – City Center

APC -1,093

PDP – 1,137

Accredited voters – 2,360

Registered voters – 74,245

Ward – Garki

APC -914

PDP – 2,983

Accredited voters – 4,385

Registered voters – 86,109

Ward – Karu

APC -863

PDP – 1,848

Accredited voters – 2,857

Registered voters – 59,485

Ward – Gwarinpa

APC -2,086

PDP – 2,609

Accredited voters – 4,953

Registered voters – 99,384

Ward – Wuse

APC -933

PDP – 857

Accredited voters – 1,897

Registered voters – 88,070

Ward – Kabusa

APC – 1,124

PDP – 2,494

Accredited voters – 4,154

Registered voters – 71,448

Total

APC – 13,240

PDP – 19,302

