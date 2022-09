Don Jazzy is having a proud “dad” moment as his “son” Rema continues to make his heart glad.

The Mavin Records label boss took to his Instagram page to shower praises on his signee, following the latter’s epic New York performance while on tour.

Don Jazzy shared clips from the concert which had the crowd growing crazy and singing all of the songs, word for word and hailed Rema a “f*cking beast.”

He wrote, “Went to watch my boy @heisrema shut down NYC tonight. F*cking beast. I’m super proud.”

