“F*CK Divorce,” Korra Obidi Says as She Shares New Video

It looks like divorce proceedings is no fun at all for Kora Obidi who is in the process of dissolving her marriage.

The singer, actress and mother of two who was married to US citizen, Dr Justin Dean, posted a new video via her Instagram stories.

The clip showed Korra all dressed up and looked like it was taken in a room where proceedings for her divorce was about to take place.

Korra shared that this is what divorce looks like and added a little text alongside which read; “f*ck divorce.”

Recall that Justin Dean filed for divorce from Korra with whom he shares two kids, several weeks back.

He accused her of cheating, being manipulative amongst other things. Korra in turn also accused him of a number of things as the whole drama played out on social media.

