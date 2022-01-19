Faze loses mother

Iconic Nigerian singer, Chibuzor Oji, also known as Faze has lost his mother.

The veteran crooner, lost his mother on the 12th of January at the age of 76 – bare a year after the death of his twin sister.

The Kolomental crooner, took to his Instagram page to break the sad news to his fans, he posted a collage video of his mother, as he wrote, “I don’t know how to express what’s in my heart. My heart is heavy. My mum passed on last Wednesday, January 12th. This, after my twin sister left this world last year. I don’t know why so many good people I love are leaving but I just hold on to the thought that God is God and he knows what he is doing. It is well. I just thank him that she lived a full life amd is done with the troubles of the world . Rest well mummy!!”

