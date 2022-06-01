Fayose ‘fires’ aide for voting Atiku during PDP Primary

Hon. Sunday Anifowose, aka Sunshine, has been allegedly sacked by former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, for allegedly voting Atiku Abubakar at the just concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary in Abuja.

A reliable source from Fayose’s camp, who didn’t want his identity in print, said: “Mr. Fayose has sacked his Personal Assistant Admin and Special Duties and former Special Assistant on Stomach Infrastructure, Hon. Sunday Anifowose (Sunshine) for voting Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“This happened when Fayose sent an SOS message to some of his core supporters that Mr. Sunshine should never be seen close to his NTS hotel at Ado Ekiti henceforth, for daring to go against his order to vote for Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike.”

The source revealed that Fayose is upset and very angry with some delegates from Ekiti who voted for Atiku, against his choice, adding that: “Fayose is still making his findings to know the number of delegates from Ekiti that flouted his order, but since Sunshine’s vote for Atiku is clearly confirmed, Fayose has vowed to deal with him seriously for such action, despite the immediate verbal molestation and harassment of Sunshine on Saturday evening by Fayose at the Abuja hotel, where the state delegates were lodged.”

Confirming the information, one of the Assistant officers of the State Working Committee (SWC) said Fayose will not spare Sunshine and others who voted for Atiku against Wike. They disgraced Fayose, and they will be punished severely for the disrespect, the source said.

