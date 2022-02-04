Father, Three Children Found Dead At Poultry Farm In Abuja – Police

A young man and his three children have been found dead at a poultry farm in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The farm is located at the Abaji Area Council of Abuja, the police said on Friday.

They identified the man as Dominic Adigezi aged 29, and his children as Victoria Adigezi (age not available), Peter Adigezi (three years), and Judith Adigezi (aged three months).

Although the cause of the death of the victims has yet to be ascertained, the wife of the young man, Laraba Adigezi was said to have survived, but unconscious.

She has been taken to the Abaji Comprehensive Health Care Centre in the area for medical attention.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident to Channels Television, saying the command received a call from the community head of Nasarawa Iggon Abaji, Aliyu Ibrahim, on Thursday last week.

Thereafter, a team of police detectives led by the Area Commander moved to the area and on reaching the scene of the incident, found Laraba lying unconscious while the remaining four persons were dead.

“On 27/1/2022 at about 1130hrs, information was received from one Aliyu Ibrahim, the community head of Nasarawa Iggon Abaji of Low-Cost Estate, Abaji, that on the same day at about 1030hrs, he discovered that the following persons namely Dominic Adigezi (M) ages 29 years, Victoria Adigezi (F), Peter Adigezi (M) three years, Judith Adigezi (F) three months old, were found lifelessly in their room but Laraba Adigezi was found unconscious,” Adeh said in a text.

According to her, a doctor at the Abaji General Hospital confirmed the four persons dead and their bodies have been deposited at the mortuary in the same hospital.

“The cause of the death is yet unknown,” the command’s spokesperson added. “Investigation is in progress. The wife is still unconscious please.”

