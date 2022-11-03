Father kills daughter in Akwa Ibom, buries corpse

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested one Ime Sunday Etukudo for allegedly killing his daughter and burying her in a shallow grave.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko Macdon, said Etukudo killed his 20-year-old daughter, Ofonmbuk Ime Sunday, for holding his manhood.

According to Macdon, the suspect and his daughter had a misunderstanding which led to a fight.

In a press statement made available to journalists on Wednesday in Uyo, the PPRO explained that Etukudo used a stick to hit her daughter’s head, resulting in her death.

“Based on credible information, on 9th October 2022, at about 1910hrs, one Ime Sunday Etukudo ‘m’ of Omum Unyiam village in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area, unlawfully killed and buried his daughter, one Ofonmbuk Ime Sunday, aged 20yrs, at the family compound at Omum Unyiam Village.

“The suspect alleged that there was a family misunderstanding which led to a fight and that the victim held his manhood, that he in turn used a stick to hit her on the head, which led to her death and that he decided to bury her in a shallow grave to cover his track,” he stated.

The police said a family head, one Edet Uyo Ntung, was also arrested for butchering his nephew, Emem Monday to death under the pretence of resolving a lingering family feud.

