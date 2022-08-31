Father, daughter banished after committing taboo

A man who lived with his daughter in Nnobi, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State and made children has been banished by the community for the abominable act.

In a video circulating online, where the daughter was interviewed, the young lady (name withheld) said they hail from Cross River State.

She confessed that she was disvirgined by her father, and has since then made two children for him.

Though a video of the father was not included, both father and daughter have been banished from the community, as Nnobi community is said to take the act of a man sleeping with his daughter as a taboo that comes with the punishment of banishment..

