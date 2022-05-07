Fast Rising Nigerian-Kenyan Based Singer Temi Braze Releases New Visuals To “Mpesa”

Fast rising Nigerian Kenyan-based singer Temitope Adebayo commonly known as Temi Braze has dropped his much-awaited single dubbed “MPesa” featuring popular Kenyan actress Dorea Chege who played a role in the famous drama series Maria.

Many know the term Mpesa as a convenient way to receive, store, spend & transfer money through mobile phones, it’s one of the largest mobile money services. We see in the video Temi Braze sending money to the woman he loves the most through Mpesa.

The new single is all about the girl you love the most and she makes you do everything that you can just to make her happy. As seen in the video Temi Braze does everything he can to make the woman he loves happy by spending money on her, taking her on dates and shopping.

Temi Braze’s passion in music is expressed in the rhythm and melody of his music. His well-written romantic lyrics capture the hearts of his fanbase which continues to grow every day.

The Nairobi Music Scene has embraced Temi Braze as a talented performing artist.

