Fashola explains delay in Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Federal Government of Nigeria has attributed the delay in the completion of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to drainage channel being constructed at the Ibadan axis of the ever-busy road by the Oyo State Government.

Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola spoke at the inaugural edition of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration Scorecard 2015-2023 Series in Abuja.

“The Oyo State Government is building a drainage channel across the road. So, we are having difficulties because the contractor has slowed down and we have to slow down too,” said Works and Housing Minister Babatunde Fashola.

Fashola, however, said that construction of the Second Niger Bridge and rehabilitation of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Dual Carriageway had been completed.

He added that while 12 road projects covering about 896 kilometres had been completed and inaugurated, 83 in Federal Government-owned tertiary institutions were being rehabilitated.

Sixty-six others in the institutions, according to him, have also been completed.

Fashola pointed out that the Change Agenda, which was unfolded in the Ministry of Works and Housing in 2015 as part of the larger objective of the Buhari administration, was to grow the economy.

Pointing out that the 127.6-kilometre Lagos-Ibadan Expressway had recorded a lot of progress, the minister appealed to motorists and commuters to endure the delays being encountered at the Ibadan and Lagos ends of the road.

He said: “We do not want to finish the road and come back to destroy it for the drainage channel construction.

“On the Lagos axis, we are working on the last six kilometres into Lagos. You know that axis is very densely populated. We left it for the last because we knew it to be the most difficult.

“We are appealing that you bear with us and we are hoping that very soon there will be relief there.”

Fashola assured that the Second Niger Bridge, one of the legacy projects of the Buhari administration, would be opened to the public in December.

He explained that the bridge could not be put to use now until a four-kilometre link road on its Asaba, Delta State axis was repaired.

The link road, according to him, was negatively impacted by the recent flood that hit most states in the country, including Delta.

Fashola denounced claims in some quarters that the Buhari administration abandoned projects by the Goodluck Jonathan government.

He said: “I can confirm that the second Niger Bridge itself is finished. People can walk through the bridge now unimpeded. What remains is the four-kilometre link road on the Asaba side.

“Right now, our dredger is in place, we have to rebuild the road by reclaiming sand. The recent surge of flood slowed us down. On the Onitsha side, there is a seven-kilometre road that links the bridge and the Onitsha-Owerri interchange.”

The minister, who noted the impact of low budget on road construction in the country, said it is only in 2002 that N200bn was appropriated for roads.

He said: “It seems that as our income from oil prices increased over the last decade, our spending on roads decreased

”As far as status reports go, the Federal Government budgeted N18.132bn in 2015 and the Ministry of Works got N13bn for all roads and highways in 2015, although it has contracts for 206 roads, covering over 6,000 kilometres with a contract price of over N2trillion.

“Our ability to achieve connectivity of roads depends on capital spending in 2016 to pay contractors and get them back to work.”

