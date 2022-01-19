Fashion Icon and Former Vogue Editor, André Leon Talley, Dead at 73

André Leon Talley is dead.

This was confirmed by TMZ, which said that the fashion icon, author, and former Vogue editor died at a White Plains, New York hospital on Tuesday.

Talley’s literary agent David Vigliano also confirmed this news to USA Today but did not share the cause of death.

A bit about him, per Complex:

“Talley, who was born in Washington, D.C. and raised in North Carolina, started working for Voguein the 1980s and departed in 2013. During his time with the magazine, Talley worked as news director, creative director, and later as editor at large. Talley also worked with Women’s Wear Daily, W, and the New York Times. The influential fashion journalist earned an undergraduate French literature degree from Carolina Central University in 1970 and a master of arts degree in French literature from Brown University in 1972.”

He was 73.

