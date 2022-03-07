Fashion designer found dead on Lagos bridge — nine days after she was declared missing

Ayanwole Oluwabamise, a 22-year-old lady who went missing after boarding a bus rapid transit (BRT) vehicle in Lagos, has been found dead.

TheCable had reported that Oluwabamise, a fashion designer, went missing after she boarded a BRT vehicle at Chevron bus stop, Ajah area to Oshodi, Lagos around 7pm on February 26.

The 22-year-old fashion designer worked at Chevron Estate in Ajah, Lagos, but spent the weekends at Ota, Ogun state, with her sister.

During the journey to Oshodi on February 26, the fashion designer was said to have observed that the driver was not picking up other passengers at subsequent bus stops along the route.

Disturbed, she messaged her friend and sent voice notes detailing her predicament.

That was the last time members of her family and friends heard from her.

On Saturday, Adekunle Ajisebutu, Lagos police spokesperson, in a statement, said two suspects have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of the fashion designer.

Giving an update on the case, Ajisebutu, in a statement, on Monday, said the corpse of the deceased was found on Carter bridge at Ogogoro Community, Lagos Island.

“The Lagos State Police Command regrets to inform the public that Oluwabamise Ayanwole, the 22-year-old lady who got missing in transit while on board a BRT bus on 26/2/2022 has been found dead. The corpse was found lying on the Carter Bridge by Ogogoro Community, Lagos Lagos Island. The corpse has been deposited at the morgue of the Mainland Hospital, Yaba, for autopsy,” the statement reads.

Ajisebutu said the police detectives in charge of the case will not rest until the killers are arrested.

“The Lagos state police command regrets to inform the public that Oluwabamise Ayanwole, the 22-year-old lady who got missing in transit while on board a BRT bus on 26/2/2022 has been found dead,” he said.

“The corpse was found lying on the Carter Bridge by Ogogoro Community, Lagos Lagos Island. The corpse has been deposited at the morgue of the Mainland Hospital, Yaba, for autopsy.

“The bereaved family has been contacted and family members have identified the corpse as that of Oluwabamise Ayanwole, the lady earlier declared missing.

“The commissioner of police, Abiodun Alabi, fdc, mnim, psc, is saddened by this incident and, therefore, expresses, on behalf of the management, officers and men of the command, his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.

“Notwithstanding the death of Oluwabamise, the detectives handling the case would not rest on their oars until her killers are found.”

