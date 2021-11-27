Fashanu blasts Klopp for belittling AFCON

John Fashanu has joined in the outrage after Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, branded the Africa Cup of Nations tournament as a “little tournament”.

The Reds are set to lose Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane for the month-long tournament, which runs from January 9 to February 6 in 2022 as all the players will be representing their countries Egypt, Guinea, and Senegal respectively.

After Liverpool convincingly dispatched Arsenal 4-0 at the Anfield Stadium last weekend, the German expressed his frustrations over losing some of his key players in the winter.

“In January, there’s a little tournament in Africa, I just want to say, and I think Asia is playing games, too – South America as well, great, can’t wait,” the German tactician said on Saturday.

However, former England player of Nigeria descent, Fashanu, hit out at the Liverpool boss.

“This is a big slap on black players around the world. I am very disappointed that somebody who we rated as highly as we did can literarily drip that out with his silly mouth. It is an insult to us all and he owes the continent an apology and he also owes every black football man and woman an apology, to belittle us that way is very dangerous.

“Some black footballers have lost their lives fighting for equality and this man just put us right back by saying our competition means nothing.

“It is a disgrace that came out of his mouth because he knows the situation with racism and how we’ve lost lives because of things like this.”

Klopp has since backtracked, saying his words were taken out of context.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...