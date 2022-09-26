Fantasia Shoots Her Shot at Cardi B, Wants a Soulful Hip Hop Collaboration

Is anyone here for a Fantastia and Cardi B collaboration because it looks like it might happen.

Fantasia has revealed a desire to collaborate with the Cardi B, noting that she will do anything to make this happen.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the one-time American Idol contestant put up a video of the ‘Bodak Yellow’ crooner singing, noting that she loves the latter’s story and truth.

Fantasia went on to say she and Cardi B are very alike and wants them to collaborate for a soulful hip hop bop for the culture.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...