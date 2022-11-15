Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Fans Surprise James Brown with Car, Cash as Part of February Birthday Gifts

James Brown has set a new record to become the first non Big Brother Naija alum to be gifted a car by fans.

The popular crossdresser was beyond shocked when a black Mercedes Benz was delivered to his home, alongside cash gifts courtesy of his fans.

James Brown shared the clip of the moment his surprise was unveiled, via his Instagram page.

“I can’t still believe this, I am amazed, speechless. Wow this is incredible. FANS GIFT ME CAR. Thanks my love ones,’ he wrote.

Still in disbelief and the euphoria of the gesture, he posted several photos of himself posing by his new automobile as he remembered being hated when he started out in the industry. However, all of the initial challenges have paved the way for his success story.

