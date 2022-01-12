Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Fans Surprise BBNaija’s Saga Adeolu With Home Appliances Worth Millions of Naira

Ex-BBN housemates are still enjoying a lot of pampering by their fans even in the year as evidenced by Saga Adeolu’s experience.

The SYE housemate was fettered with loads of gifts which mostly consisted of home appliances to the tune of millions of Naira.

Saga shared the pleasant surprise from his fans, the Sagang on his Instagram stories, noting that he was grateful for their love, support and always coming through for him.

He shared a clip of the almost sky-high gifts as well as a lovely message by his “mummies” in the fanbase.

