Fans queue to buy Osimhen’s face mask

Sports

Fans of Serie A club, Napoli now queue up to buy replicas of Victor Osimhen’s protective mask at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona on matchdays.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, majority of the fans used to buy Osimhen’s shirt on matchdays but they have added the mask to their collections.

Hundreds of fans were seen queuing up in the stalls outside the stadium to buy replicas of the Nigeria international’s mask ahead of Sunday’s clash against basement club, Cremonese.

Napoli won the encounter 3-0 with Osimhen scoring the second goal.

It was the 24-year-old’s 17th goal in 18 league outings for the Partenopei this season.

Luciano Spalletti’s side is enjoying a 16-point lead over second-placed Inter Milan, who have a game in hand later today.

Napoli is looking to win their first Scudetto in 33 years.

