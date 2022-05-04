Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Fans Jubilate as Toyin Abraham Shows Off Growing Baby Bump

Folks are beyond excited at the possibility that Toyin Abraham and her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi at expanding their brood.

The actress who already shares a son with her actor husband, received numerous congratulatory messages from fans in her comment section after a new video she posted.

Th clip which showed Kolawole helping Toyin tie her shoe lace showed the mother of one with what seemed like a growing baby bump.

Though Toyin Abraham is yet to make an official announcement, fans took to the comment section of the post to send good wishes and congratulations her way.

