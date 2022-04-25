Fans Go Crazy After Davido Leaves Flirty Comment Under Baby Mama Sophia Momodu’s Post

It seems like a lot of fans have not given up hope that Davido and his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu will end up together.

The DMW label boss fuelled this speculation after he left a flirty post under the designer’s Instagram post on Sunday.

Sophia had put up photos of herself dressed to the nines for a wedding she had attended on Saturday and Davido had gotten under the comment to say, ” My money dey show”

Seeing this, fans ran wild with it and shared their excitement at the possibility of a reunion between the former couple. See some of their comments below.

