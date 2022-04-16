Fans Gift BBNaija’s Yousef Garba All Expense Paid Trip to Hajj for 30th Birthday

Big Brother Naija fans have done it yet again, spoiling their favourite housemate as fans of Yousef Garba were not left behind.

The former teacher cum reality TV star who celebrated his 30th birthday on Thursday, April 15, received a ton of gifts from the Yunikstars including an all expense paid trio to Saudi Arabia for Hajj.

Yousef Garba took to his Instagram page to thank his fans for the outpour of love and sheer number gifts he received on his birthday, noting that they made him feel very special indeed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...