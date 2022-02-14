Monday, February 14, 2022
Fans Gift Angel Smith Land, Cash and Others as She Clocks 22

Fans of Big Brother Naija, Shine Ya Eye’ star, Angel Smith made sure to spoil her silly on Sunday, February 13 as she clocked 22.

The ‘Archangels’ as they are called spoiled their fave with cash in different currencies, two plots of lands and truckloads of presents.

A video of the Instagram live session where the fans gathered at her her house and some of the birthday gifts were presented to Angel has since gone viral.

The aspiring writer hosted a birthday dinner party later on Sunday night with some of her Shine Ya Housemates in attendance.

