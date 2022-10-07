Fans Fetter BBNaija’s Adekunle with Gifts Worth Millions of Naira for 28th Birthday

Big Brother Naija’s Adekunle Olopade was blessed with gifts worth millions of Naira for his 28th birthday on Thursday, October 6.

The 3rd runner up at just concluded reality TV show enjoyed the largesse of his fans who decided to spoil with money, stocks, etc.

According to a list put out by his fans, Adekunle started off his day by being serenaded with the birthday song by the winner of Nigerian Idol, Zaddok. This was the first gift from the ‘Islanders’.

He then received a cheque of N3 Million, Tesla stocks, MacBook pro, wardrobe changeover, one month therapy session, all-expense paid trip to Kenya, iPhone 14p pro max, and many more.

3 Million Naira cheque

1 Million Naira Cash

A drone

An iphone 14 pro max

AirPods

MacBook pro

Iwatch

Tesla stock

All expense paid trip to Kenya

All booked therapy session

Cakes,shirts,hampers,shoes etc….

Islanders did that in 4days HAPPY BIRTHDAY ADEKUNLE#AdekunleAt28#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/HUsCxXcaJO — Adekunle’s Eloquence (@DeksEloquence) October 6, 2022

