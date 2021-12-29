Fans Drag Kim Kardashian for Posting ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’ Spoiler on Instagram

Kim Kardashian is catching a lot of flak for posting a Spider-Man: No Way Home spoiler on her Instagram Stories.

The reality TV star watched the film over the holiday weekend, obviously in a personal theater, and then proceeded to share two updates with her 273 million followers.

She quickly deleted the posts soon after folks dragged her, but then it was already late.

See the reactions.

Kim Kardashian has 273,000,000 IG followers & just spoiled tf out of Spider Man in her stories lmaooo — gengar bby📸👻 (@avianoir) December 28, 2021

Not Kim Kardashian spoiling Spider-Man for people pic.twitter.com/GZsNlZf1kU — Laura (@Lauraduncan84) December 28, 2021

Why did @KimKardashian just post Spider-Man spoilers on her ig story like she don’t got millions of followers 😭 — Angel (@notangelcast) December 28, 2021

How I go watch Kim Kardashian story and see a BIG spider man spoiler jusso jusso 😢 pic.twitter.com/IsuUS8PSTV — Chars 💜 (@Chars_868) December 28, 2021

Spent a week avoiding spoilers on tiktok and twitter for spiderman no way home only for @KimKardashian to spoil it on ig 😭 — jaiya.eth (💄,✨) (@jaiyagill) December 28, 2021

