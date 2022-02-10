Fans Can’t Get Over DJ Cuppy’s Nipple Piercing

DJ Cuppy sent her comment section into a frenzy after fans noticed her sporting a rather new piercing.

The disc jockey and Oxford university post graduate student posted a new video on her Instagram page where she was trying on a durag but rather than focus on that, many had their attention elsewhere.

Cuppy was dressed in a grey t-shirt in the clip and this showed off the outline of her nipple piercing under it.

Fans took to the comment section of the post to hail her for her risqué fashion statement while many others couldn’t help but just drool. See some of the comments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...