Fani-Kayode raises alarm, says PDP trying to incite violence in Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi Fani-Kayode, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of trying to incite and destabilize Nigerians with their protest in Abuja over the party’s loss at the presidential election.

Fani-Kayode said the APC is ready for what the PDP is preparing.

PDP had urged Nigerians to join a protest at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja over the result of the presidential election.

On Wednesday, INEC declared Bola Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the election that was held on February 25.

Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the PDP who had 6,984,520 votes, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) who secured 6,101,533 votes.

But the PDP rejected the declaration of Tinubu as the president-elect, saying Atiku won the election.

However, Fani-Kayode urged security agencies to stop the protest from holding.

In a tweet, Fani-Kayode wrote: “The PDP’s protest march scheduled for tomorrow in Abuja is a dangerous precursor to something more sinister. They wish to incite the people & destabilize the nation. The security agencies should take note & stop this nonsense before things get out of hand & people are killed.

“How can you be in court and be protesting in the streets at the same time? @officialABAT has extended his hand in good faith for peace. He has invited them to the table of fellowship and leadership but in their destructive wrath and blind rage they have rejected it.

“We lose no sleep over their childish tantrums and empty threats. Whatever they are planning we are ready for them. Make no mistake about it: whatever it takes and whether it be in the street, the courts or elsewhere, we WILL defend our mandate.”

