Fani-Kayode links Atiku to terrorist negotiator Tukur Mamu, calls for ‘thorough investigation’

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has accused the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar of having ties with the detained terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu and his principal, Ahmad Gumi.

Tukur Mamu, who is said to be a spokesman of the controversial Islamic cleric, Gumi was arrested in Egypt on Tuesday and repatriated on Wednesday.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, who raided his home on Thursday and recovered several items, including firearms.

However, in a statement he personally signed on Friday, Fani-Kayode alleged that both “Mamu and Gumi are associates of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the Waziri Adamawa and the presidential candidate of the opposition PDP”.

According to him, Atiku Abubakar, Ahmad Gumi and Tukur Mamu “are close NOT merely because they took a picture but because they have TRAVELLED together all over the country in private jets on several occasions.”

The statement reads in part, “I say they are close to Atiku Abubakar because they supported him and campaigned for him in the 2019 presidential election and they are supporting him and lobbying and campaigning for him again for the 2023 presidential election,.

“I say they are close to Atiku Abubakar because they are hardline and strong supporters and backers of the PDP, they have spent plenty of time with him over the last few years and they are in touch with him on a regular basis.

“I say they are close to Atiku Abubakar because they are amongst those that insisted that he should run for the Presidency once again in 2023, clinch the presidential ticket of the PDP and keep power in the North even though the party had zoned the position to the South and even though it has a Northern National Chairman.

“I say they are close to Atiku Abubakar because they have a pathological hatred for and are in stiff opposition to President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC and the Federal Government and they are committed to ensuring that they are removed from power.

“There can be no doubt that their relationship is deep and profound and this requires a thorough examination and clinical investigation by the security and intelligence agencies”.

