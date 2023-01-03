Fancy Acholonu Rescinds Apology to Alexx Ekubo, Says she Endured Lies and Cheating in Relationship

More drama is brewing regarding the public apology episode between Alexx Ekubo and his ex-fianceé, Fancy Acholonu.

Recall that the US-based model had taken to her Instagram page to tender an unreserved apology to the actor, where she revealed she loved and missed him dearly and wanted things back to how they used to be.

After Alexx Ekubo took to the comment section of that post to accept the apology, things went left as Fancy began spilling deets on some of the things that went wrong in the relationship.

Responding to comments from folks, he accused Ekubo of being manipulative and a narcissist, adding that he forced her to make the apology despite her leading a private life as much as she can.

She also added that she endured lies and cheating during the duration of the relationship; things the typical Nigerian woman endures.

