Fancy Acholonu Finally Closes the Chapter on Alexx Ekubo Relationship

Fancy Acholonu has finally closed the door on the recently very public drama surrounding her relationship with Alexx Ekubo.

The US-based model and entrepreneur who was formerly engaged to the Nollywood actor, noted that she is finally done speaking on the subject.

Fancy who recently broke her silence on what caused her split from Alexx after she offered a public apology, made a series of revelations concerning the 5-year- relationship.

She accused her ex-fiancé of being manipulative, a narcissist, cheat,among other things and also faulted his decision not to be physically intimate with her.

Well, looks like Fancy Acholonu is ready to put all the drama behind her, as she released a final statement on the matter via her Instagram.

“I never wanted to speak you. My silence was golden. I do not want to tarnish his image. My pain was my secret. He opened me up for selfish reasons. I should have known better. I’m sorry to everyone invite. This is very humiliating buy I have to defend myself with the truth. Thai too shall pass. Taking time off to heal.”

