Fancy Acholonu Begs Alex Ekubo for Forgiveness One Year After Calling Off Wedding

Fancy Acholonu has rendered yet another public apology to ex-fiancé, Alex Ekubo, a little over a year after calling off their wedding.

The US-based model took to her Instagram to confess that she misses and still loves Ekubo, despite publicly calling him out back in 2021 and cancelling the November 2022 slated nuptials.

Posting a photo from their engagement shoot, Fancy apologised for the hurt and pain she caused the actor and his family with their breakup admitted she should have handles the situation better.

“I haven’t expressed myself properly. I’m not afraid to be vulnerable and say you, your family & friends still mean the world to me. Losing you has felt like grief. Love heals. #FalexxForever,” her post read in part.

