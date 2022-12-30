Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Fancy Acholonu Begs Alex Ekubo for Forgiveness One Year After Calling Off Wedding

Celebrity

Fancy Acholonu has rendered yet another public apology to ex-fiancé, Alex Ekubo, a little over a year after calling off their wedding.

The US-based model took to her Instagram to confess that she misses and still loves Ekubo, despite publicly calling him out back in 2021 and cancelling the November 2022 slated nuptials.

Posting a photo from their engagement shoot, Fancy apologised for the hurt and pain she caused the actor and his family with their breakup admitted she should have handles the situation better.

“I haven’t expressed myself properly. I’m not afraid to be vulnerable and say you, your family & friends still mean the world to me. Losing you has felt like grief. Love heals. #FalexxForever,” her post read in part.

 

Celebrity

Timi Dakolo Links Up With His Ghanaian ‘Babe’

Timi Dakolo is currently in Ghana, spending quality time with one of the great loves of his life.
Celebrity

Kaffy Shafau and Ex-husband Put up A United Front for Son’s 11th Birthday

Kaffy Shafau and her ex-husband, Joseph Ameh, presented a united front for their son's 11th birthday on Wednesday, December 28.
Celebrity

Actress Regina Chukwu Acquires New Home, 20 Years After Losing Husband

Regina Chukwu can't keep calm as she has joined the ranks of Lagos landlords.
Celebrity

Iconics Designer, Vivienne Westwood Dead at 81

Vivienne Westwood has passed away at the age of 81.

