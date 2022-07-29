Friday, July 29, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Fan Tearfully Begs Portable for Forgiveness After Breaking His Car Window

Portable was magnanimous enough to graciously forgive a client who broke the window of his car.

The singer and father of two, posted a clip of the encounter via his Instagram page on Friday, July 29.

In the video, Portable had threatened to drive the fan to the police station for the damage he wreaked on his vehicle.

The fan however, went on a tearful monologue, begging the ‘zazuu’ crooner for forgiveness and stating that he did not intentionally break the window but was set up to take the fall. After much pleading, Portable agreed to let the man go.

