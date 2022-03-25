FamilyAffair: Offset and Kulture to Join Cardi B on Nickelodeon’s Baby Shark Big Show

Cardi B is set to guest star on Nickelodeon’s animated series, Baby Shark Big Show when it returns in April but that’s not even the best news.

The rapper will be appearing alongside her husband, Offset and their daughter, Kulture as she takes on the role of Sharki B with her husband playing Offshark and Kulture playing Kulture Shark.

According to a report by Deadline, The Bodak Yellow artist will enact the role of Sharki B, a ‘ferociously fun rap icon’. The other term used for Cardi B was that she was ‘seven seas-flashy, awe-inspiring, and ruthlessly fun’but always 100% herself and fin-spires other fishes to do the same.’

The plot of the episode revolves around Sharki B meeting Baby Shark (voiced by Kimiko Glenn) and William (voiced by Luke Youngblood). The turn of events takes place amid Sharki B swimming her way to perform her chartbuster The Seaweed Sway at the Carnivore Point. She even asks Baby Shark and William to join her on stage for the concert, while also urging them to take her around town and show the different attractions.

There is a hiccup, however, as William can’t get the final act of the dance right. Sharki B then helps him perform the step, after which he realises that the best secret for impressive dancing was to perform in one’s own style.

This will be the first time that Cardi B will be lending her voice to a character in an animated show. Offset will voice the character Offshark, which has been described as ‘a cool fish with a great vibe and a huge Sharki fan.’

The star couple’s three-year-old daughter Kulture’s voice will be used for the character Kulture Shark. She will be playing Offshark’s daughter, and the duo would be shown as being excited to attend Sharki B’s concert.

