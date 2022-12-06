Family Releases Funeral Details for Late Sammie Okposo

The family of late gospel singer, Sammie Okposo has released details of the order of events that will constitute his funeral rites.

The final rites for the singer who died on Friday, November 25, will begin on Tuesday, December 13 with a farewell praise party/ industry tribute night, which will hold at La Madison Place on Oniru, by 5pm. Dress code for the event is a touch of green.

This will be followed by a service of songs at the House on the Rock Cathedral, on Wednesday, December 14.

A private internment will hold on Thursday, December 15 and the funeral rites will be concluded with an outing service on Sunday, December 18, at the Logic Church, Lekki.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...