Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Family rejects old Naira notes as Bride Price

News

The family of a young woman in Gbako LGA of Niger State has asked the family of her suitor to take back the old N1,000 and N500 notes they gave as bride price.

It was gathered that the family of the suitor took an undisclosed amount to the family of the woman as bride price and money for other stuff in preparation for the wedding.

Though the wedding was not postponed, guardians of the girl were said to have noted that with the CBN deadline of January 31, they were not ready to buy some things needed for the ceremony and that they did not have a bank account to deposit the money, hence their demand for the new notes.

A family member of the male suitor explained that, “We took money to the family of the girl we want to marry. They called me on Sunday to come and take the old currency notes back pending when we have the new naira notes. They said they don’t have anywhere to change the old notes. So, I want to take it to the bank pending when we get the new notes.”

He further said that many people were scared of collecting the old notes for fear that they would not be able to spend them before the January 31, deadline.

gathered that rural traders in the state have started rejecting the old notes or shutting their businesses as commercial banks have continued to give out old notes.

Rural communities and semi-urban areas in the state have no access to banks.

In the ancient town of Zungeru, Wushishi LGA of the state, residents said there was only one commercial bank despite the population and huge business activities in the town, especially during Sunday and Wednesday market days.

Marketers say many farmers had stopped bringing out their farm produce to Zungeru market on Wednesdays and Sundays for fear that they would be given old naira notes.

Mohammed Sani, the chairman, Amana Farmers and Grain Suppliers Association, Wushishi Local Government Chapter, said “Right now rural farmers have stopped bringing out their farm produce to the market since last week because they are afraid that they would be given old naira notes and they don’t have bank accounts.”

He said most rural dwellers have postponed their wedding and child naming ceremonies because it is when they sell their farm produce that they get cash to buy things for such ceremonies.

Daily Trust

Latest

Celebrity

Cynthia Morgan Has A Wordl for Folks Clamouring for Her Return to Music

0
Cynthia Morgan has not shared any recent plans to return to the music scene however, she's over folks bugging her about it.
Celebrity

Justin Bieber Has Reportedly Sold His Music Catalog for $200 Million

0
Justin Bieber has a few extra millions if dollars to play around with after selling his music catalog.
Celebrity

Actress Wumi Toriola Releases Statement Addressing Claim She Was Violent in Her Marriage

0
It's no news that Wumi Toriola and her husband of three years have quit the marriage and parted ways.
Politics

Dino Melaye falls down on stage while mocking Tinubu at PDP Rally [Video]

0
Spokesperson for PDP Presidential campaign, Dino Melaye has fallen...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Cynthia Morgan Has A Wordl for Folks Clamouring for Her Return to Music

0
Cynthia Morgan has not shared any recent plans to return to the music scene however, she's over folks bugging her about it.
Celebrity

Justin Bieber Has Reportedly Sold His Music Catalog for $200 Million

0
Justin Bieber has a few extra millions if dollars to play around with after selling his music catalog.
Celebrity

Actress Wumi Toriola Releases Statement Addressing Claim She Was Violent in Her Marriage

0
It's no news that Wumi Toriola and her husband of three years have quit the marriage and parted ways.
Politics

Dino Melaye falls down on stage while mocking Tinubu at PDP Rally [Video]

0
Spokesperson for PDP Presidential campaign, Dino Melaye has fallen...
Sports

Ronaldo’s ex-manager, Santos, gets top job

0
The Polish Football Association have confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo’s former...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Cynthia Morgan Has A Wordl for Folks Clamouring for Her Return to Music

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Cynthia Morgan has not shared any recent plans to return to the music scene however, she's over folks bugging her about it.
Read more

Justin Bieber Has Reportedly Sold His Music Catalog for $200 Million

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Justin Bieber has a few extra millions if dollars to play around with after selling his music catalog.
Read more

Actress Wumi Toriola Releases Statement Addressing Claim She Was Violent in Her Marriage

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
It's no news that Wumi Toriola and her husband of three years have quit the marriage and parted ways.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: