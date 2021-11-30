Family of 9-Year-Old Boy Who Died at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival Refuses Rapper’s Offer to Cover Funeral Cost

Ezra Bount’s family has refused Travis Scott’s offer to cover the boy’s funeral cost.

Recall that the 9-year-old boy died earlier this month after being placed in a medically-induced coma. He ha gone to the festival with his father, Treston, both of whom were swept up by the crowd surge. Treston passed out and when he regained consciousness, he learned that Ezra had been taken to a hospital. The boy died days later.

The family had since filed a gross negligence lawsuit against Scott, Cactus Jack Records, Live Nation, and promoter ScoreMore Management and claimed they “egregiously failed in their duty to protect the health, safety, and lives” of attendees. Their suit is just one of dozens that have been filed.

Now, they have denied Scott’s offer to cover the boy’s funeral cost.

“Your client’s offer is decline. I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorese. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy,” Bob Hilliard, the Blount family’s lawyer, wrote in a letter obtained by Rolling Stone.

Hillard’s statement is in response to a letter from Scott’s attorney Daneil Petrocelli in which the offer was made.

“Travis is devastated by the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival and grieves for the families whose loved ones died or were injured,” Petrocelli wrote. “Travis is committed to doing his part to help the families who have suffered and begin the long process of healing in the Houston community. Toward that end, Travis would like to pay for the funeral expenses for Mr. Blount’s son.”

A funeral was held for Ezra on Nov. 23 in Texas.

