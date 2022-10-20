Family, Friends, BBNaija Stars Gather for Rico Swavey’s Night of Tributes

Family, friends and Big Brother Naija stars gathered together on Wednesday night, October 19, for a candle light walk and night of tributes for the deceased Rico Swavey.

Housemates from Big Brother Naija ‘See Gobe’ season, were all present alongside with other housemates from different seasons to bid the singer and reality TV star farewell.

Videos from the activities of the night have made their way online. See some of them below.

Rico Swavey died on Thursday, October 13, after falling unconscious, following a ghastly car accident. His burial ceremony and interment will hold on Thursday, October 20.

