Family Feud: Annie Idibia’s Brother, Wisdom Macaulay Shreds Her Character on Social Media

The family feud ongoing in the Macaulay household has reached new heights as Annie Idibia’s brother, Wisdom Macaulay has taken to social media to denigrate her character.

The father of three and older brother to the actress released a video where he called out his you her sister for a number of ‘crimes against him’ including firing him from his job, introducing him to hard drugs, amongst others.

Wisdom Macaulay stated that for years, he has been begging Annie to give him a car for Uber but she blatantly refused in the hopes that he wouldn’t be able to stand on his own. He accused the mother of two of turning him into her slave.

He added that she’s very violent, calls to insult his wife everytime, and basically has no compassion for him.

Macaulay stated that after he missed a week of work, his sister fired him and upon leaving, he took her car so that he could use it for Uber but she sent her driver along with some thugs who were armed to chase after him such that he had to dump the car and run for his dear life.

